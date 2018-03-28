YES Announces 50th Anniversary Tour That Includes Boise Stop

One of the biggest rock bands to come out of England in the 1960s has announced a tour to celebrate their 50th anniversary of music making.

Yes begins their North American tour on June 5, which includes more than 30 dates. The band is best known for songs such as "Roundabout," Heart of the Sunrise," and 1983's "Owner of a Lonely Heart," which was a number one hit in the U.S.

Since forming in England in 1968, the band has released 21 studio albums, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, according to Wikipedia . The group will be led by vocalist Jon Davison, who replaced founding lead singer Jon Anderson, in 2012.

Yes will play the Century Link Arena on June 13. Tickets range from $39 to $129. For more details, visit the band's official tour page .