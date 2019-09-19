I love scary movies. They can be gory, silly, intense, or full of jump scares. My wife, on the other hand doesn't like them. If it isn't a comedy or a love story then she's usually not into it. That means when I want to watch something scary I have to watch it alone. And that makes it even better. I don't want the distractions of others talking, chewing, or getting up to go to the bathroom when I watch movies. That's why I waited until the Quiet Place came out for home viewing was so I could watch it in my own quiet place. That movie did not disappoint either since it was full of intense scenes and jump scares. Don't get me wrong though, I am in no way a horror movie aficionado. My top five favorites are probably The Burbs, White Noise, The Babadook, Quiet Place, and The Grudge.

If you are a horror movie fan or just a fan of Stephen King, then there is a contest coming that is right up your spooky alley. USDish wants to give one person $1,300 to watch 13 pre-chosen Stephen King movies before Halloween. I haven't seen a lot of the Stephen King movies and I haven't read any of the books. That being said, I could become a bigger fan if I were getting paid to enjoy his work. I do remember having a sleepover birthday party when I was a teenager and we watched The Stand and then The Tommyknockers. I like The Stand but fell asleep during the Tommyknockers. Since those were TV miniseries' they aren't on the list of movies you'll be watching if you get chosen by USDish.

The 13 movies you'll have to watch are:

Carrie - you can pick the original or the remake

- you can pick the original or the remake Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

Dreamcatcher

It - you can pick the original or the remake

The Mist

Pet Sematary - you can pick the original or the remake

Salem's Lot

The Shining

Thinner

Misery

The chosen one will be provided with popcorn and candy snacks, a flashlight, blanket and Stephen King swag. You'll also be given a FitBit to track your heart rate during viewings. If you think you have what it take s to be their choice you can enter online at USDish. Entries must be submitted by October 15, 2019 at 5 pm.