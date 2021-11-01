If you have never been to the magically quaint Mary Alice Park on Main in Twin Falls, you should go there before the snow falls this winter. This park is hidden on Main Ave in Twin Falls and you could easily drive by it every day and never know it was hidden behind the wall of foliage.

Mary Alice Park on Main in Twin Falls

The park is like an escape into a book, but you don't have to read anything. You walk through the gate and you are met with whimsical statues, giant chess and checkers boards, shaded seating, a mini-train, and beautiful flowers. Check out the pictures in the gallery below and make sure you visit the park in real life too.

How To Get To Mary Alice Park In Twin Falls

The park is located at 436 Main Ave N in Twin Falls. You can park on the street in front of the park or in the parking spaces just across the street from the entrance.

Mary Alice Park is run by volunteers and with help from donations by the public. Events can be held at the park and you can reserve it for two hours with a $25 donation. The park was dedicated in 2008 by Art Hoag in memory of his wife Mary Alice. The following year it was donated to be the home of the Art Guild of the Magic Valley.

