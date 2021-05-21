Young Bear Wonders Into Boise Neighborhood, Relocated to New Home

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A yearling black bear that made its way into a Boise neighborhood was successfully relocated to a more remote location Thursday.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the young bear was found in a northwest Boise backyard up a tree. The area is not far from the Boise Foothills. Conservation officers were able to sedate the 78-pound bear and caught it with a tarp as it fell from the tree. After checking the animal over it was determined it would be good for release.

The bear was taken to a forested area near Pilot Peak between Boise and Idaho City. The bear likely got separated from its mother as it came out of their den, typical during the spring, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

Get our free mobile app