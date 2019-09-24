Your Starbucks Wait is About to Get Shorter

The belly aching of baristas at Starbucks everywhere has been heard and recognized by management.

Starbucks will no longer offer the limited time drinks that baristas hate to concoct because they are ridiculously difficult to make.

Previous offerings, like the Unicorn Frappuccino, slow down service and cause bottlenecks, annoying both customers and employees alike.

Starbucks won't be cutting limited-time offerings altogether. Instead, the chain is working to be more disciplined about the types of limited-time offerings that hit menus.

Besides infuriated baristas, Wall Street is also happy with the announcement, as apparently investors have been signaling they would like to see the company do exactly what they are doing now, as early as April 2018.

Starbucks is growing their cold brew line as they continue to focus on new types of drinks like rolling out the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and it also reveals how climate change and a fundamental shift in the chain's strategy are transforming the menu.

