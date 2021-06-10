10 Insane Criminal Cases That Shook Idahoans To Their Core
There is crime everywhere and it is incredibly unfortunate. There are some that are more insane and intense than others. Here are 10 cases that are either solved or still cold that shook Idahoans to their core during their time.
I had to do quite a bit of research I am not sure how many of them I have actually heard of.
- 1
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell
This one is right in the forefront of everyone's mind right now because it is happening literally now. Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are facing charges for the death of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, among other potential deaths of previous spouses. The two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow were missing for about a year until they were found buried on one of their properties. Chad Daybell will face trial and right now Lori Vallow is in a mental health facility determined not sane to stand trial.
- 2
Regina Krieger
Just recently a man has been found guilty of the murder of Regina Krieger who disappeared about 25 years ago from her home in Burley the middle of the night. She was 14 years old when she disappeared and died. Gilberto Rodrigues has just been found guilty of her murder.
- 3
Tiffani Streling
Tiffani Streling is a woman from Burley who had been missing for a few years without a trace. The family never gave up trying to find her. In 2017 part of her remains were found in Jerome and DNA testing confirmed they were hers. The investigation is ongoing.
- 4
DeOrr Kunz
Two year old DeOrr Kunz from Idaho Falls disappeared on July 10th of 2015 10 miles from Leadore. There have been no arrests made in connection with his disappearance. The child could have been taken away by animals while they were camping or something more malicious. It is unknown at this time.
- 5
Jan Broberg
In 1974 a 12 year old girl from Pocatello was abducted by Robert Berchtold, a man that the family trusted. The 12 year old girl Jan Broberg was abducted by him not once but twice. He convinced her that they were in love and that aliens were keeping her hostage. An entire Netflix documentary called "Abducted in Plain Sight" with the family outlines all the details.
- 6
Kelsey Berreth
Kelsey Berreth is a woman from Colorado, but former Twin Falls nurse Krystal Lee helped in the cover up of the murder. Patrick Frazee, the murderer or Kelsey Berreth, and Krystal Lee were in a relationship and Krystal helped by tampering with evidence.
- 7
Ted Bundy
Ted Bundy kidnapped 12 year old Pocatello girl Lynette Culver on her way home from school. They found her in the Snake River and Bundy confessed to her murder in 1989.
- 8
Joseph Duncan the Third
Joseph Duncan the third was sentenced to death in 2008 after he kidnapped two children and murdered several of those children's family members in 2005. He was caught in Coeur d'Alene where he kept returning the children after keeping them in Montana.
- 9
The Snake River Killer
This murderer was in the Lewis-Clark Valley in the late 70s. Young women kept disappearing and bodies were found wrapped in garbage bags floating in the Snake River. Although there is a suspicion police know who the killer is, there is not enough evidence for a court of law.
- 10
Paul Ezra Rhoades
The Idaho Falls man was the first Idaho inmate to be put to death for his crimes in 2011 since 1994. He was convicted in the kidnapping and murders of 3 people. He only admitted to one of the killings.