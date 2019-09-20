10 Most Popular Halloween Candy for Kids

Halloween is just around the corner and I can't wait. (Ok, I know it's over a month away but a brother can start getting excited, can't he?)

We should all be planning our costumes now. We should all not be planning to buy Halloween candy until the day before the holiday.

But when you do buy your Halloween candy this year, you might want to know what the kids actually want to get from you.

According to a new survey of kids ages eight to 17, the following are the most popular candies they'd love to receive when they're trick-or-treating:

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Snickers Twix Kit Kat M&M's Nerds Butterfinger Sour Patch Kids Skittles Hershey Bars

So, it appears that our kids aren't much different from us when we were their age. They want chocolately treats just as we did.

By the way, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups destroyed the competition, getting 18% of the vote, which was more than double what Snickers received.

The bottom of the survey features some oldies but goodies but apparently not goodies anymore. Tootsie Rolls came in last at just 1% of the vote. Candy corn and Smarties tied for second-worst at 2%.