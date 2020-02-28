143 Pounds of Pot Found During Stop in Elmore County

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-An Ohio man is behind bars for allegedly hauling $600,000 worth of marijuana through Elmore County.

Manuel Torres, 59, is charged with trafficking marijuana and is behind bars after a traffic stop Feb. 26, according to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office.

Torres was stopped on Interstate 84 while the sheriff's office Narcotics Unit Investigators used a K9 that discovered 143 pounds of marijuana.