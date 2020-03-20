18-year-old Charged in Murder of Spring Creek, Nevada Teen

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-A Spring Creek, Nevada 18 year old is in custody facing a murder charge in the death of a teenager who was found dead last week.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office said in a statement March 20, that Bryce Dickey was arrested Thursday afternoon on one count of open murder for in the death of Gabreille (Britney) Lynn Ujlaky.

Photo courtesy Elko County Sheriff's Office

A task force was created to investigate the homicide of the 16 year old teen who had been reported missing at the beginning of March. Her body was later found east of Elko in the Burner Basin area on March 10.