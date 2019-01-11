18-Year-Old Suspect Eludes Magic Valley Police After Chase

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An 18-year-old went on the run Tuesday night leading police on a chase from Jerome into Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit began Tuesday night in Jerome County as police attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Eclipse and eventually ended near Twin Falls High School.

Twin Falls County was notified of the chase heading into Twin Falls just before 9 p.m. and was quickly joined by a deputy. The 18-year-old suspect identified as Alejandro Vielmas allegedly ran multiple red lights and stop signs.

As the pursuit neared Walnut and Spruce streets a deputy was given permission to do a PIT maneuver, essentially forcing the other vehicle to stop. The sheriff's office says Vielmas took off on foot. A Twin Falls Police dog was used to track the suspect down, but he was never found.