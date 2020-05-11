19-year-old Ejected from SUV on I-84

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be flown to a hospital after being thrown from an SUV on Interstate 84 east of Boise Sunday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, Brayden Binkley, 19, of Centralia, WA was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise after he was ejected from a Ford Explorer that rolled at around 3:14 p.m. near the Boise Stage Stop. ISP said Binkley had not been wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the SUV, Eathon Weson, 39, of Chehalis, WA, was headed west when he went off the left shoulder, overcorrected, came back onto the roadway and rolled the vehicle.

Two other passengers in the SUV, Chloe Sproles, 19, of Blackfoot, and Brittany Binkley, 30, of Centralia, WA, were taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise. The crash blocked the westbound interstate for more than two hours.