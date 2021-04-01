2 Boise Men Wanted; Crimes Include Burglary, Robbery & Child Harm

Two separate southwest Idaho men have recently been added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals. The Boise Police Department is asking the community for assistance in locating them.

Have you seen either David Herman (left photo) or James Whitmore? They are wanted as of March 29 and 30. Both men's profiles can be viewed on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. Herman is currently wanted for robbery, and Whitmore has charges stemming from burglary and grand theft, to injury to a child and malicious injury to property, according to the website. These cases are unrelated.

Herman, 33, is 6'2", and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, as well as several tattoos on his arms. Whitmore, 36, is 6'3" and 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on either of these two, contact the Boise Police Department, at 208-577-3000. To submit an anonymous tip, click here.

