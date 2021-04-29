20-year-old Man Hospitalized after South Hills Rollover

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 20-year-old driver was hospitalized late Wednesday night when he rolled his car in the South Hills attempting to avoid wildlife.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after 11 p.m. near the Magic Mountain ski lodge. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released. The sheriff's office said the young man had told them he had tried to avoid hitting a deer. The car rolled several times after the driver overcorrected.

In a statement on social media the sheriff's office said, "Keep in mind that the edges of the road surface are still covered in sand, and also to keep your speed slow due to the increased amounts of wildlife we are seeing in the area."

South Hills Rollover