BOISE, Idaho(KLIX)-Boise authorities say a 21-year-old man is in custody following the shooting of another young man early Wednesday morning.

According to the Boise Police Department, Devon Arnold was arrested and charged with felony murder following the shooting death of 20-year-old Davis Mosqueda at around 1 a.m. December 30. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Mosqueda died from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead in the emergency room of a local hospital after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Boise Police said in a statement the victim had been with some friends at an apartment complex near Fairview Ave. and Cloverdale Rd. when Arnold showed up. Mosqueda had gone outside of the apartment to check on a friend when he was shot near a parking lot. Police say the alleged suspect, Arnold, remained at the scene and was booked into the Ada County Jail after an initial investigation by the Boise Police Violent Crimes Unit.