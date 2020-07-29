20-year-old Utah Woman Killed in Crash with Truck Near Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Utah woman was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon south of Nampa.

According to Idaho State Police, Addison Provost, 20, of Springville, Utah had been driving a Hyundai Elantra at around 1 p.m. on Bennett Road, just south of town, when she failed to yield to traffic on Robinson Road and was hit by a Kenworth truck.

The two vehicles ended up in a drainage ditch on the other side of Robinson Road, Provost died at the scene of the crash. ISP is continuing the investigation.