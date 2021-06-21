The 4th of July is less than two weeks away, so it is definitely time to get excited about our day of celebrating our freedom and blowing stuff up. Legally.

Where are the Fireworks Shows in Southern Idaho for 2021 Independence Day?

You definitely have a lot of options for viewing massive fireworks shows around the Magic Valley. Many towns will be celebrating Independence Day with fireworks shows and other independent locations will also be host light shows. You can also catch more than one explosive show since not all will be happening on the 4th of July.

Twin Falls at CSI on July 4th, at 10 PM.

Jerome at High School football field on June 26th, at dusk.

Kimberly at the Middle School on July 10th, at dusk.

Buhl at North Park and Eastman Park on July 4th, at dusk.

Burley at the golf course on July 4th, at 10 PM.

Rupert at Rupert Square on July 1st, at dusk.

Eden/Hazelton at Valley Community Park on June 26th, at 10 PM.

Hansen at Rolling Hills Park on July 4th, at 10 PM.

Murtaugh at the scout camp on June 26th, at 9:30 PM.

Wendell at the High School football field on July 3rd, at 10 PM.

Hagerman at the city park on June 26th, at dusk.

Gooding at the Middle School on July 4th, at dusk.

Shoshone at Ballfield Park on July 4th, at dusk.

Magic Valley Speedway on July 3rd, after the races.

Get our free mobile app

If you are more of a visual person, the Southern Idaho Economic Development has put together a map of all the locations and the times they'll be celebrating.

As is the case every year, aerial fireworks are prohibited and you could be fined if caught setting off illegal fireworks. Celebrate safely and legally.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.