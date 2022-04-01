2022 Twin Falls Area Easter Services

Whether you are new to the Twin Falls area or just exploring some options for Easter Sunday services around Twin Falls, we hope you find this list of Twin Falls Easter services helpful.

We compiled a list of several churches hosting worship services and events on and around Easter in Twin Falls.



Amazing Grace Fellowship

Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls will have services on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 9:00 am & 11:00 am

Amazing Grace is throwing an egg hunt after 2nd service on April 10, with a hunt for 10,000 eggs. There will be food, a mini-train, a bounce house, horse rides, and prizes. And can pre-register your kiddo for a chance to win a bike and other prizes they’re giving away. You can enter them on this form

Easter Sunday services are at 9:00 am and 11:00 am.

Lighthouse Church Twin Falls

Easter Service at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship in Twin Falls is Sunday, April 17 at 10:00 am

An Easter egg scramble will be held following services at the football field on the Lighthouse School property. (The church and school are located on the same property). They’ll be plenty of fun and eggs for all and everyone is encouraged to attend.

Twin Falls Reformed Church

Twin Falls Reformed Church is hosting several services on and leading up to Easter Sunday.

Palm Sunday Services: Sunday, April 10, 2022 – 2 Services 9:00 am and 10:30 am

Good Friday Service: Friday, April 15, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Easter Sunday Service: Sunday, April 17, 2022 – 2 Services 9:00 am and 10:30 am

Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene

Twin Falls Church of The Nazarene will be having four services on Easter Sunday at 8:00 am, 9:30 am, 11:00 am and 6:00 pm. Bridge Street Coffee will be offering free drip coffee at all services with specialty coffee available for purchase.

An Easter egg hunt will follow the 9:30 am and 11:00 am service for kids through the 5th grade.



St Edward Catholic Church – Twin Falls

St Edward Catholic Church is holding several worship events surrounding Easter

There is a Good Friday service on April 15th at 5:30 pm with a Spanish service at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 16th, St. Edward is hosting an Easter Vigil at 8:30 pm

Sunday, April 17th, there’s an early Sunday mass at 7:00 am, followed by services at 8:30 am and 10:30 am, with Spanish services at 12:30 pm and 5:30 pm

Don’t see your church listed? Feel free to contact the author and we’ll do our best to get your event added to our lineup.