21-year-old Idaho Falls Man Killed in Rollover

(KLIX)-A 21-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash Friday evening in eastern Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, Kanden Mathie, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup on U.S. Highway 20 at around 7 p.m. in a construction zone when he lost control. ISP said the pickup hit a guardrail and flipped over, then rolled down an embankment.

Mathie was thrown from the vehicle and was killed, according to ISP he was not wearing a seat belt.