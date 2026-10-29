I snapped a picture of the pump price on my way to work on Thursday. Over the last month, the cost of regular at the Walmart gas station in Twin Falls has dropped by 88 cents. I mentioned in a post yesterday that the price was down 84 cents a gallon from its high, and some liberal commented online that I hadn’t included an image of the price.

Many People Pass the Same Gas Station

Is he implying I’m making it up? Do you know how many people pass the same gas station every day and see the same thing? Our county commissioners and city council members have told me 40,000 vehicles daily cross the Perrine Bridge. Assume only 10 percent (a low figure) come from the north, cross the bridge, and then take a right on Pole Line Road. Within a few blocks, they can see the Walmart pumps. There are probably a lot more than 4,000 drivers passing, and when you consider north/south commuter traffic and the hundreds of people shopping at Walmart at any given minute during the day…

I Don't Believe Lefty's Elevator Reaches the Top Floor

I’m not alone. Probably 25,000 people or more see the same thing I see. What this is all about, and has been since I’ve been posting almost daily updates about prices, is that the Magic Valley’s 14 liberals are trying to convince you to vote for their buddies because fuel costs have been high. It’s a long shot in Idaho in the first place, where conservatism is as firm as the rock along the river, but Lefty doesn’t have much else to offer. You can also chalk the griping up to stupidity. You’ve got to be clueless to believe nobody else sees the sign at the pumps.