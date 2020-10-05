23-year-old Man Charged Following Twin Falls Shooting Sunday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man is behind bars facing several felony charges related to a Sunday afternoon shooting in Twin Falls that sent one man to the hospital.

According to Twin Falls Police, 23-year-old Tyler Parsons, was arrested without incident at around 10:30 a.m. at his home in Kimberly. Parsons was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail on aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of evidence, and possession of a controlled substance. On Sunday, October 4, police responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Heyburn Avenue West and found a man shot, he was flown to a Salt Lake City, Utah hospital.

According to Twin Falls Police, officers worked with the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's office, Idaho State Police and Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office to arrest Parsons.