24-year-old Killed in Rollover in East Idaho

INKOM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Soda Springs man died when he was thrown from his car in a single vehicle crash on an eastern Idaho interstate Wednesday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, at a little after 5 p.m. Branton Burgess, 24, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cobalt north on Interstate 15 near Inkom when he drifted off the roadway, over corrected and went off the other side and rolled.

ISP said Burgess had not been wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car, he died from his injuries at the scene.