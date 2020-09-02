24-year-old Woman Killed on Idaho Highway 32

ASHTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A young Tetonia woman died earlier this morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Ashton.

According to Idaho State Police, 24-year-old Sara Madsen died when she was ejected from her 1999 Ford Ranger on State Highway 32 south of Ashton at around 12:21 a.m. State Police said in a statement the small pickup went off the right shoulder of the road and overturned.

Madsen had not been wearing a seat belt. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office assisted ISP with the crash.