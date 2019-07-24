Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho — A mobile home was destroyed by fire Wednesday in Jerome.

A dispatcher from Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center said the fire was reported after 3 p.m. at 254 West 450 North. The residence, which our media partner KMVT said was a mobile home, was fully engulfed by flames, the dispatcher said.

Jerome Rural Fire Department was assisted by Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Magic Valley Paramedics.

News Radio 1310 has reached out to fire authorities for more information and will post more as it becomes available.