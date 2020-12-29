35-year-old Idaho Man Killed in Crash Near Naples

NAPLES, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say it look several days before a man was found dead in a wrecked car along U.S. Highway 95 in north Idaho.

ISP announced Monday December 28, the discovery of 35-year-old Bryan Krichbaum dead inside a Nissan Versa off the road near Naples. It was determined the crash may have happened sometime between Christmas eve and Christmas day when the car went off the highway and into some trees.

ISP said the crash could not be seen from the roadway and snow had since covered the crash. Krichbaum, of Moyie Springs, had been wearing a seat belt. The investigation is ongoing.