Twin Falls Woman, Passenger Injured in Crash Near Utah State Line

SNOWVILLE, Utah (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon just north of Snowville, Utah that sent two people to the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at around 2 p.m. on westbound Interstate 84 for a Nissan Rogue that struck the corner of a trailer being pulled by a Ford Explorer. The Nissan overturned and slid off the shoulder hitting a parked moving van. The driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old Twin Falls woman, and her passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital; ISP said neither had been wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Explorer was not injured. The crash partially blocked traffic for about three hours.

