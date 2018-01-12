42-year-old Idaho Man Sentenced for Rape

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – An Idaho man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for one count of rape.

Jared N. Hendryx, 42, of Idaho City was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court to a prison term of three years fixed and nine years indeterminate, according to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

An investigation revealed Hendryx engaged in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl twice in April 2017. He pleaded guilty to one count of rape in October. Hendryx was fined a total of $5,000 and is required to register as a sex offender.

According to Wasden’s office, Judge Peter Barton will retain jurisdiction for up to one year. During that period, Hendryx will be treated and assessed by Idaho Department of Correction staff. Upon completion of the treatment program, the court will then make a final decision on length of incarceration.