5 Things To Do When The Power Goes Out In The Magic Valley

This morning on August 20th around 5 a.m. there was a pretty massive power outage from Eden to almost Oakley. According to the Idaho Power Outage Map roughly 4,000 people were out of power. So, if this happens to you we can help you out.

No one wants to go without power, especially during extreme weather like snow storms or heat waves. If you do find yourself without power, here are a few things you can do to keep yourself informed, stay safe and don't get completely bored out of your mind.