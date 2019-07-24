100,000 Acre South Idaho Fire Threatens Nuclear Storage Facility

A fire burning in southeast Idaho that has consumed more than 100,000 acres has caused evacuations at a nuclear research and storage facility.

The Sheep Fire has been burning since July 22, and has been scorching terrain south of Highway 33 (north of Highway 20) since lightning started the blaze. There is currently no information available as far as a predicted containment date.

The fire has caused the evacuation of several employees at the Idaho National Laboratory, according to information shared on the INL website. Operations for "non-essential staff" have been halted. No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost as of this current time.

The laboratory does house nuclear material, and is one of the country's leading research and development facilities. The Idaho National Laboratory is located approximately 160 miles northeast of Twin Falls. The INL is providing daily fire updates on its website.

