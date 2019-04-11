9th Annual Art & Soul Of The Magic Valley Begins This Week

The annual art contest that allows local residents the opportunity to cast votes for their favorite creations at a number of Magic Valley locations is back.

The 9th Annual Art & Soul of The Magic Valley kicks off this week. Local artwork will be on display at a number of area businesses for voting purposes. The Magic Valley Art Council is once again sponsoring the event that features work from more than 300 artists all vying for a more than $40,000 payout.

This year's top prize winner will receive $12,000. Second place will pay out $6,000, with the third place artist collecting $3,000, according to details by Newsradio 1310 .

The event is the largest in the Northwest that offers the public a platform to take part in recognizing the efforts of state artists. The competition will officially end on April 27, with the winner to be announced shortly after.

Event participation is at no cost to the public.