You could get a citation. There appear to be growing complaints about custom headlights making driving more difficult on Idaho highways, at least from people facing them. Frequent callers to my radio program have brought this up when I’ve had law enforcement guests on-air.

Custom Lights Are Often to Blame

Drivers talk of being blinded and unable to see the road. Sergeant Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office explained that some custom packages are being improperly installed, leading to glare and blindness.

Deputies, troopers, and police are on the lookout for these nuisances, but often, if they’re dealing with a priority call, they don’t have time to stop the driver with the bright lights.

Some callers also complain about other drivers not dimming their lights in oncoming traffic. I can see how this can happen, or sometimes. I don’t do much driving when it’s dark on country roads or the Interstate. Around town, I keep the low beams on because there’s plenty of light from the lampposts. When I’m rarely driving on open roads out of town, I need to be jolted into recognition.

Technology Could Play a Role

I’m also from the generation that learned to drive with a dimmer switch on the floor, which you tapped with your left foot. I’m not sure the later design with the stem on the steering column was an improvement.

More than a few times, I’ve had other drivers blink their lights at me. It works, and I quickly dim mine. Of course, among a few of today’s drivers, that could lead to road rage.

