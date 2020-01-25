A Gun Show is a Good Indicator of Trump Support

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This is what my few remaining liberal friends still can’t grasp. Middle America has had a gut full of their whining and politically correct sanctimony.

I was a registered Democrat for 14 years. Most of you who listen to my show daily already know my evolution. The thing is, I so rarely voted for Democrats I left the party. And I say rarely because I can’t actually remember voting for any, although. At some point in a city election I may have voted for one who had conservative and traditional views. Some 35 to 40 years ago there were still a few. Now they’re extremely rare.

I came across a piece of reporting from the website Politico. Mainly a liberal rag. A writer left the D.C. Beltway and returned to his home state of Michigan. Where he went to a gun show. You can read about his fascinating experience by clicking here.

What he discovered in an area once dominated by registered Democrats is a fierce loathing of the American left. They see it as out of touch. America’s liberal party now kowtows to the coastal elites and sexual minorities. It demands everybody else drop their faith, surrender their firearms and allow men in women’s locker rooms. Who was the genius consulting the Democrat National Committee on these issues?

This is why we’ve got President Donald John Trump.

You would also assume the liberal candidates would make an effort to reclaim what they’ve lost among working people but they simply can’t seem to find the words. It tells me when Elizabeth Warren proclaims she’ll appoint non-binary members to a Presidential cabinet (at least 50 percent women and non-binary) the crazy old crone really believes her own baloney. Never mind hiring the best people available to steer government.

The Politico story is long and here’s a quick synopsis. The reporter found no Democrats at the gun show. He found some people who reluctantly voted for Trump in 2016 among the Trump die-hards. The thing is, he found nobody reluctant about voting for Trump a second time. Guess we can kiss the Democrats goodbye!