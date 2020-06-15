A Wave of Pacific Coast Refugees are Coming to Idaho

There are people looking to buy or build homes in Idaho. Despite a recession/depression caused by COVID-19 hysteria, I saw a post from an Idaho home builder suggesting business is really, really swell. He writes he has been taking a flurry of telephone calls. These are coming from people in California, Oregon and Washington State. These are people looking to escape a cultural meltdown and government madness.

A local DMV office is processing an average of 50 registrations a week from people who’ve relocated from other states.

Late last week, a friend who works at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce took a telephone call from a Seattle area business owner. The businessman is looking to relocate to Southern Idaho and is fed up with regulation and potential civil unrest.

Last week, Twin Falls County Republican Party Committee Chair Steve Millington came across this tidbit: A local DMV office is processing an average of 50 registrations a week from people who’ve relocated from other states.

While many worry the newcomers will bring their old cultures along when they move, it does tell us they believe Idaho is a quieter option for business and family.

I’ve met people here who’ve been coming for decades for the same reason. One local man came here in the early 1970s when business brought him to Filer. He decided to uproot his family in Modesto, California and to make his home in Twin Falls County. He has been a fixture in local conservative politics for almost half a century.

You may not like the thought of serious population growth but if it moves the housing sector, people will be able to find well-paying work for the foreseeable future. It could lift the state’s economy out of the national economic morass.

By the way, I saw this link from an Australian newspaper. It hints what we’re seeing could accelerate. You’ve been warned!