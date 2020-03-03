Actor & Comedian Kevin James Coming To Southern Idaho

Emmy-nominated sitcom star and comedic actor, Kevin James, is coming to southwest Idaho in May for a stand-up performance. Tickets go on sale this week.

Kevin James, known by most for his roll as Doug Heffernan on the CBS sitcom, "The King of Queens," which ran for nine seasons, is coming to the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts soon. James is scheduled to perform his stand-up comedy routine on Wednesday, May 20.

Aside from gaining popularity through the CBS show, James has made several appearances on the big screen. Most notably are his reoccurring rolls in the films, "Grown Ups," and "Paul Blart : Mall Cop." He also starred with actor Will Smith in the 2005 comedy, "Hitch."

James, a New York native, got into comedy in the eighties, and spent many years playing clubs on the East Coast. He has also done voice-over work for several animated films, such as "Pixels," "Hotel Transylvania," and "Monster House."

He currently has more than 20 dates through June on his upcoming tour. Tickets for the show start at $45. The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts is located on the campus of Boise State University. Tickets go on sale March 6 at 10:00 a.m.

James has several East Coast dates in March and May of 2020, before heading west. He also has a pair of shows in Washington following his Boise stop.

For information on other events this year at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, click here. You can reach the box office at 208-426-1110 with any questions.