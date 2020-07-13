Ada County Deputy Shot Near Star, Suspect Arrested

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-An Ada County Sheriff's deputy was shot this morning near the community of Star in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. During a noontime press conference shared by Idaho News Six on social media the Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett said the deputy was in surgery after being shot twice, but is expected by doctors to make a full recovery.

Sheriff Bartlett said the officer responded to the call along with other law enforcement after Canyon County law enforcement reported a stolen vehicle. The deputy involved spotted a yellow motorcycle matching the description of the vehicle reported stolen and attempted to pull the rider over. A short pursuit began and ended at the intersection of Beacon Light and Idaho Highway 16 in Star where the suspect shot multiple times at the deputy hitting him twice. The suspect then fled on foot. Sheriff Bartlett said the suspect was found in a nearby cornfield with help from citizen tips, drones and other technology.

The person eventually surrendered after talking with law enforcement on the phone. Sheriff Bartlett said charges are pending, "Lets be clear, this individual tried to kill one of my deputies and that will be dealt with incredibly seriously as we progress through this day." Neither the deputy shot or the suspect has been identified yet. The Boise Police Department is leading the Critical Incident Task Force with the investigation.