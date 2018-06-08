Ada County Man Arrested for Internet Crimes

BOISE, Idaho – An Ada County man has been arrested for allegedly downloading child pornography over a peer-to-peer network, according to the office of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children took 39-year-old Dana O. Messenger into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail, a news release said.

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, Meridian Police Department, Department of Homeland Security and the FBI all assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children should contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.