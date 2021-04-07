Adult and Child Killed in Crash with Cattle Truck in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old Blackfoot man and a juvenile were killed Tuesday afternoon when their minivan was struck by a cattle truck in Blackfoot, several others were hospitalized.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Merkley Lane and Rich Lane. Joseph Crippen had been taken to an area hospital along with a juvenile who both died from their injuries.

Crippen had been driving a Dodge Caravan on Merkley Lane when he failed to yield at the intersection and was hit by the empty cattle truck driven by Jared King, 39, of Wales, Utah. The minivan struck a power pole and ended up in an irrigation canal; there were four passengers in the minivan including two juveniles. Everyone in the van had to extricated by emergency responders. The truck jackknifed and blocked Rich Lane.

The two juveniles and passenger Harley Childers, 26, of Blackfoot were taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital. One of the juveniles was later flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Madison Degiulio, 18 was taken to Portneuf Medical Center. Crippen was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The semi-truck driver was not taken to the hospital.

Get our free mobile app