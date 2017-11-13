Adult and Child Killed in Jerome County Crash

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) A child and adult were killed in a weekend crash that sent at least six people to the hospital when one car failed to yield at an intersection in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday Shentasha Bybee, age 20, of Rexburg, was driving a BMW and failed to yield at a stop sign at 150 W and 100 N and hit a minivan with a family inside just northwest of Jerome. Martina Rivera Sandoval, age 44, who was riding in the van, died from her injuries at the scene and a juvenile died later in the hospital. The driver of the van, Ortiz Vega, age 48, of Jerome, and two juvenile passengers were flown by helicopter to a Boise hospital; another juvenile was taken by ground ambulance to the hospital in Jerome. Bybee along with her two passengers, Michael Wornell, age 29, of Twin Falls, and Cole Hatcher, age 23, of Jerome, were flown to a Boise hospital. The crash blocked the intersection for more than five hours. ISP was helped by the Jerome Police Department, Jerome Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Rural Fire Department, and Magic Valley Paramedics.