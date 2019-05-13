TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Authorities say that an alleged threat that shut down a local high school last Friday was falsely reported by a student.

The Twin Falls School District in a news release on Monday said Twin Falls High School and district administrators received a report last Friday that a student had allegedly made a threat on social media about bringing a firearm to the high school.

“It was believed that the threat had been made via the social media platform SnapChat,” the district said in the statement. “It was also reported that at least one other student had responded to the threat with social media posts stating that they would bring a weapon to school as protection from the original threat.”

Because of the alleged threat, district Superintendent Brady Dickinson canceled classes at the high school and placed Sawtooth Elementary on a soft lock down due to its proximity to the high school.

The district said police this morning determined that a student had made a false report, “that there was never an initial threat made by the student accused of making the original threat.”

The district said it is working with the Twin Falls Police Department and county prosecutor’s office about what charges to bring against the student who made the false report.