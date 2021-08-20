AMBER Alert Issued for Two Utah Children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLXI)-Idaho State Police issued an AMBER Alert for two children abducted from central Utah and may be headed to Washington. Authorities out of Utah are looking for 8-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arson Mangum, both out of Price, Utah. They are with suspect Derek Michael Rowley, age 33, with blue eyes, blond hair and about 190 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left side of a crown and a skull tattoo on his right hand, plus tattoos on his left arm. Last seen driving a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, Washington plate C6678T, with a flatbed pulling a white fifthwheel camp trailer with Washington plate 51311AE. Call 911 immediately if you see them.

