An Evil Alien Cabal Descends on Idaho

My counterparts from East Idaho, Neal Larson, and Julie Mason, have been digging into the truth behind Idaho’s Proposition 1. Neal has produced a video every Idahoan should watch before voting. It’s linked here and below.

This is the biggest political issue of the 21st Century in Idaho. Neal and Julie have taken a deep dive into the people behind the initiative, and many of the characters they’ve encountered have nothing in common with Idaho values.

I’ll mention that from my perspective, this is an attempt to hijack the state for a shadowy globalist cabal. Many of the people supporting Proposition 1 don’t know that they’re being used, or they’ve joined the dark side and are looking to control the masses.

My eyes were opened long ago when I encountered a woman pushing the petition at a local grocery store. She was there for days at a time. She pressed me many times to sign and I always refused her simplistic sales pitch. Then one day I told her she was a communist. She stammered and then said, “No, I’m a socialist!”

We don’t have many of those in the Magic Valley, and it caused me to believe these paid hacks were being imported from the Left Coast. It takes some big outside money to hire and lodge this army of Marxists, and they were here for months. That money didn’t come from a few old disaffected crones in the Republican Party who lost primaries.

A guy told me today his neighbors signed a petition and now regret they were gulled. That worries me. The evil financing a yes vote is banking on the naïve carrying the day on November 5th.

If you don’t know, then you must vote NO!



