Liberals are Happy Rush Limbaugh Suffered

I’ve never considered urinating on anyone’s grave. I disagree with the politics of Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi. If anyone of them died I would consider at least two had long and fulfilling lives. Obama is younger. I may disagree but used to appreciate how he appeared to be a good father to his two daughters.

When Richard Nixon died, his news media enemies gave him one week’s grace before then resuming attacks on his legacy, policies and character. It all changed when Ronald Reagan died. There was an election for President just months away and praise for Reagan would’ve harmed the cause of liberals. Or, it’s what I perceived. A liberal politician of my acquaintance said the former President hadn’t suffered enough. Apparently, liberals daydream about dungeons, torture chambers and screams from political opponents.

The leftists claim Rush was mean because he called some people some names. Bill Maher and Stephen Colbert do the same and it’s called comedy.

I’m not surprised by the reactions from the left following the death of Rush Limbaugh. It makes me wonder what kind of parents raised such fiendish people.

It seems the lefties are angry Rush made a lot of money. Is that a crime? They ignore his huge charitable contributions. Some years ago I interviewed a professor from Syracuse University about liberal tightwads. He had done research and it showed conservatives are far more generous with money. He hadn’t expected the outcome (he was a liberal) but he was at least honest in reporting his findings.

I suspect what really galls the left is Limbaugh was wildly successful and on his own talents. The losers desperately wanted him silenced. They’ll all die someday. If they believe in an Almighty (and it’s a stretch for people who prattle on about Marx) the babbling pustules need to consider atoning for their bitter, sleazy and inhumane behavior.