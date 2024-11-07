When our local county government was filling office space after moving into our old hospital, I suggested it would be a good location for my radio station. After all, it would be easy for many of our guests in government. I was told the county didn’t want to compete with privately owned businesses. In other words, competitors would see it as a conflict if the taxpayers provided me with space—a logical conclusion.

Then why does our state government take money from my pocket and hand it to public broadcasting?

Some attempts have been made to defund public broadcasting in Idaho. However, these efforts usually die in a fog of excuses.

One legislator told me years ago that the broadcast expense was buried in Boise State University’s overall budget, and that he didn’t know what was being spent on radio and TV. Baloney! Just ask. They believe their constituents are idiots.

What this is really about is getting air time. It promotes their candidacies and they don’t need to pay for what amounts to a commercial. You pay the freight.

State Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld supports pulling the plug on PBS. One excuse some of her colleagues give is that public broadcasting streams the House and Senate. You do realize that you can hang a cheap GoPro on your back porch and stream the birdies' feeding.

Public broadcasting is a jobs program for liberals. If you’re a legislator who supports it, then you must be a liberal too. But then we already knew many of our politicians were masquerading as frugal stewards.

