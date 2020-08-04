Another Round of Blasting on I-84 Between Jerome and Twin Falls

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Blasting will one again bring traffic to a standstill on Interstate 84 between Twin Falls and Jerome this evening (August 4).

The Idaho Transportation Department announced crews will need to continue blasting rock in the median on a road improvement project on the interstate that requires traffic be stopped for a short period of time. ITD says the delay should not last any longer than 15 minutes, however drivers should plan for up to an hour wait. Otherwise, ITD recommends drivers use an alternate route to get the construction area the time of blasting, scheduled for after 7:30 p.m.

Electronic message boards and signs will warn drivers of the blasting and traffic stop. Flaggers and Idaho State Troopers will also help slow traffic down to a stop just before blasting takes place.

You can see video of previous blasting on the interstate median near Jerome:

