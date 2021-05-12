APPROVED: Twin Falls Tonight Concert Season Coming To Downtown

Every time we see more events being approved, we get that much more excited. The Twin Falls Tonight Concert Season has officially been approved. Live music is coming to the Twin Falls City Park this summer.

The 2021 concert season starts on June 30th and running through July 28th. Here is the line up

June 30th: Swagger

July 7th: Idaho 75

July 14th: front Porch Flavor

July 21st: The Last Call

July 28th: High Street Band

They will all be at the Twin Falls City Park in the band shell playing live music for free. Even if you aren't familiar with these bands, now is a time to get out and see if you become a fan. I will be going just to get out and enjoy free music and being at an event again.

Plus going Downtown is always a ton of fun. I love when events like this happen because you can go get some food, walk to the park and enjoy yourself. Summer is my favorite time of year and I feel like this year is going to be better than ever! We are able to get back out and have some fun.

Going out and supporting local music talent is something I enjoy doing as well. Everyone has a dream and if going to a free concert to get them some exposure and a new fan is something I can do then that's what is going to happen. Plus, I could use a little more fun.

