The libertarian ideal is a world where narcotics, gambling and prostitution are legal. Some libertarians like to refer to the current statutes on these issues as victimless crimes. Of course, if someone sells you bad dope and you die I suspect it’s still criminal. No different than someone selling you tainted meat.

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs tells me libertarians are a lot like liberals but prefer a much smaller government.

Liberals are looking to attract some of those voters and believe they can by legalizing some crimes. Voters often make choices on only a handful of issues and a few on just one subject. Marijuana legalization and abortion come to mind.

California Senator and Democrat Kamala Harris is running for President. She supports decriminalized prostitution. This is a change from her days as Attorney General in California. Back then she took a dim view of flesh peddling.

A website known as xbiz.xom claims Harris is being vague on the issue and the writer explains sex-workers don’t trust a woman they view as “slippery”. Check out this link . You can get a much more detailed explanation of the word games Harris is playing.