Authorities: After 9 Months, Still No Sign of Missing Wyoming Man

Over nine months after a Wyoming man did not return from a hunting trip in the

Courtesy: Carbon County Sheriff's Office

Medicine Bow National Forest, authorities still have seen no sign of him.

The search for 44-year-old Mark Anthony Strittmater was suspended just over a week after he was last seen Oct. 19, when he stopped at a Saratoga gas station before heading off on an elk hunt.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office led another search effort June 26-28, but the weekend saw teams turn up no clues as to Strittmater's whereabouts.

Some 19 searchers and five dogs were supported by aerial drones in the most recent effort. They searched the area of Forest Road 801, also known as Deep Creek/Rawlins South Road, and Forest Road 830, also known as Deep Jack Road.

The search area was expanded to Strawberry Draw and Dexter Peak.

In a statement Thursday, Carbon County Sheriff Archie Roybal thanked those who participated in the search.