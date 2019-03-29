Authorities Identify Body of Missing Hiker Found in Boise County

(KLIX) – Authorities have identified the body of a man that was found in the Boise Foothills on Wednesday.

Kyle Crowden, 27, went hiking on Feb. 9 and hadn’t been seen or heard from since – until another hiker reported finding his body more than 8 miles up Bogus Basin Road near Dry Creek, Boise County Deputy Coroner Mike Johnson told News Radio 1310.

Johnson said an autopsy concluded that there were no injuries found on the man and foul play is not suspected. However, there is no conclusive evidence at this time that points to the man’s death. Those findings will likely be several weeks out.

“It is presumed he got lost and disoriented,” Johnson said, noting it is suspected that Crowden died within the first couple of days he went missing.

The coroner’s office is seeking Crowden’s medical records and said a toxicology test also will be done, but results for that will take at least four to five weeks.

Johnson said this has been an interesting case as far as jurisdiction is concerned.

When Crowden was reported missing, the family filed its report with the Boise Police Department, Johnson said. A Search and Rescue team from Ada County looked for the missing man, and authorities there removed the body on Thursday after Crowden’s remains were found the day before. Ada County also performed the autopsy.

Later, however, it was determined that Crowden’s body lay about 400 feet inside Boise County.