Badger Fire Moves Closer to Ski Area and Cabins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Badger Fire burning in the South Hills is now threatening the ski area and cabins in the area.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, people who may be staying in the cabins located near Magic Mountain Ski Area were asked Thursday evening to be ready to leave immediately by the U.S. Forest Service as the fire advanced into Little Fork to the east.

The Badger Fire has burned an estimated 89,389 acres and is 61 percent contained.