Bagpipe Beats, 10 P.M. Drive-bys; Twin Falls Ice Cream Man Holla!

After having discussions with my co-workers about the ice cream trucks that cruise neighborhoods throughout the Magic Valley, I've learned that each has its own style. Most play traditional classic ice cream truck tunes, but the one that passes by my house is slamming something you might hear if Dr. Dre. and world renowned bagpiper, Jack Lee, ever entered the studio together.

Last night as I was taking the garbage to the curb just before 10 p.m. in Twin Falls, I couldn't help but hear that all too familiar sound. My ice cream man, rocking a West Coast meets Glasgow mashup, that has been on loop in my brain for the past month.

"What in the wide-wide-world-of-sports is a going on here?" I've gotta Shazam that thing, and add it to my iPod.

Don't get me wrong, I'm starting to dig it. I like the fact my ice cream truck is coming at my son like...Hey playa! How 'bout a cold Pokemon pop or Dark Knight sickle! Holla attcha boy!

I am however curious as to how much the truck could possibly take in at 9:56 p.m. on a Wednesday. Anyway, I hope my ice cream man/woman keeps doing their thing. Personally, he/she should start taking requests. I'm starting to prefer this over that old, tired-ass, ice cream man mixtape. (below)

Here's to kids, ice cream curb-side delivery, and the SUMMER!