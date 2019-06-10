BASE Jumper Injured While Landing in Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – One person was injured Monday afternoon while BASE jumping into the Snake River Canyon, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

“We received the call at 1:13 this afternoon, of a BASE jumper that landed hard,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Lori Stewart told News Radio 1310. She said five or six people assisted the person onto a backboard and carried him to a boat.

Stewart said a county rescue team and its boat was called to respond, but they were canceled since the person was taken from the scene by private vehicle, Stewart said, presumably to be treated.